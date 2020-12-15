Linda M. Stoner

November 21, 1944-December 8, 2020

Linda May Stoner, age 76, of Manchester/Osage passed away on December 8, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date

Linda was born on November 21, 1944, in Osage. The daughter of Clayton and Jeannette (Wetter) Chinnery. Linda was raised in the Charles City area and graduated from Charles City High School. She also graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City.

Linda was united in marriage to Dennis Gorman on April 10, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. They had a son, Kelly James Gorman. Dennis passed away in November of 1977. Linda married Earl Stoner on May 29,1984, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Orchard. A daughter, Megan Nicole was born of this union.

Linda worked in many places as a secretary-bookkeeper: Vic & Van Bookkeeping in Mason City. In Osage: Dunkelberg & MicKinley attys and Foth Plumbing. In Charles City: Dr. Salsbury Laboratories, White Farm Tractor Factory and Midland Co-Op. She also worked for the family business, AFS Distributors in Orchard. After moving to Strawberry Point, she worked for Burco Trucking out of Independence. Her last employment was for First Lutheran Church in Manchester for 16 years.