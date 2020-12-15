Linda M. Stoner
November 21, 1944-December 8, 2020
Linda May Stoner, age 76, of Manchester/Osage passed away on December 8, 2020.
Services will be held at a later date
Linda was born on November 21, 1944, in Osage. The daughter of Clayton and Jeannette (Wetter) Chinnery. Linda was raised in the Charles City area and graduated from Charles City High School. She also graduated from Hamilton Business College in Mason City.
Linda was united in marriage to Dennis Gorman on April 10, 1969, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. They had a son, Kelly James Gorman. Dennis passed away in November of 1977. Linda married Earl Stoner on May 29,1984, at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Orchard. A daughter, Megan Nicole was born of this union.
Linda worked in many places as a secretary-bookkeeper: Vic & Van Bookkeeping in Mason City. In Osage: Dunkelberg & MicKinley attys and Foth Plumbing. In Charles City: Dr. Salsbury Laboratories, White Farm Tractor Factory and Midland Co-Op. She also worked for the family business, AFS Distributors in Orchard. After moving to Strawberry Point, she worked for Burco Trucking out of Independence. Her last employment was for First Lutheran Church in Manchester for 16 years.
Linda enjoyed watching old western movies, TV westerns, reading books about the old western lawmen and cowboys, and novels by Louis L' Amour. She also wrote articles for the Orchard Chit Chat.
Linda is survived by one son, Kelly (Youngun) Gorman, and a daughter, Megan (Seth) Crosby; three step-daughters, Heather (Ted) Schuler, Jody (Shawn) Harmsen, and Jennifer (Dan) Zomchek; ten grand-children including step-grandchildren; sister Elaine (Phillip) Scott; two nieces, Julie Scott, and Tricia Gammons and family
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands Dennis Gorman and Earl Stoner, and a niece Jackie Scott Edge.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706
