Larry R. Phearman

On August 28, 1954 Larry married Catherine Oldham at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, together they would be blessed with six children and 64 years of marriage.

For ten years he and his father ran a business in Osage. While living in Osage Larry was appointed to the Utility Board, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. For 30 years Larry worked at Cerro Gordo County and the county zoning administrator among many other roles. He was instrumental in developing the county 911 system. Larry was also involved in the development of the Avenue of Saints.

Family was very important to Larry; his house was always full. They had a hobby farm, filled with all sorts of animals, as well as a garden that grew vegetables and fruit. He always had a dog by his side. Larry was fortunate enough to travel throughout the United States and abroad, with family and friends. The family enjoyed many trips with their fifth wheel trailer. Throughout many years Larry attended countless Iowa Hawkeye Games of Football or Basketball. In later years Larry would enjoy bird watching and country living on the acreage south of Rock Falls.