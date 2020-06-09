Lanita M. Koster
ST ANSGAR, IA – Lanita Marie Koster, 90, of St. Ansgar, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in St. Ansgar. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation will be the night before the service at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.

Left to cherish her memory are her: children,Kathy Chancellor, James (Ellen) Koster, Lori (Tony) Mayer, Kevin (Kristie) Koster; 12 grandchildren, Kristine Fischer, Tara Stassen, Jennifer Fox, Kari Geiger, Amy Hedrich, Mary Schuh, Heather Nielsen, Ryan Mayer, John Mayer, Kalyn Koster, Kody Koster, Kray Koster; 31 great-grandchildren; sister, Leora Stromley of St. Ansgar; brother Duane Hansen of Fredriciksburg, Virginia; 3 sister-in-laws; 1 brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her: parents; husband, Darwin; brother, Dean; son-in-law, Roger; 3 sister-in-laws; 5 brother-in-laws and nieces and nephews.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com.

