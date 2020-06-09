Lanita M. Koster

ST ANSGAR, IA – Lanita Marie Koster, 90, of St. Ansgar, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home in St. Ansgar. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Visitation will be the night before the service at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery.