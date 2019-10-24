Keith O. Olson
November 17, 1930 - October 22, 2019
OSAGE - Keith O. Olson, age 88, of Osage, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Inurnment will be at Rock Creek Cemetery with military honors at the grave by the Osage American Legion Post 278.
Keith was born November 17, 1930, near Osage, Iowa, the son of Julius and Inga (Linstad) Olson. He graduated from Osage High School in 1950. Keith served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. On April 9, 1954, he married Delores Taylor at Rock Creek Lutheran Church. They made their home in the Rock Creek area where they farmed and raised their family. Keith was a life-long member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church, and was a member of the Osage American Legion. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage and really enjoyed lefse and lutefisk. He also enjoyed fishing and loved farming. Most of all, Keith enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Keith is survived by his wife of 65 years, Delores Olson of Osage; his children, Cheryl Olson of Osage, Carol (Mark) Mullenbach of Little Cedar, Cindy (Brent) Gobeli of Plymouth, and Kris (Darla) Olson of Osage; nine grandchildren, Michelle (John Michael) Garza, Erik (Elizabeth) Mullenbach, Steven (Kimber) Mullenbach, Ryan (Beth) Gobeli, Shelby Gobeli, Elizabeth (Cody) Fedeler, Kully (Cally) Olson, Trevor Olson, and Matthew Olson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jean Olson, Melvin Olson and Robert Olson; and great-grandchildren, Bella Mullenbach, Jaxon Garza and Jensen Garza. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
