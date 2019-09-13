{{featured_button_text}}
Keith Duncan

August 28, 1928 - September 11, 2019

OSAGE - Keith Duncan, age 91, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Osage with Pastor Charles Owens officiating. There will be a flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation with the body present will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.

Keith was born August 28, 1928, in Columbus City, Iowa, the son of William T. and Margaret F. (Ferguson) Duncan. He was a 1947 graduate of Cotter High School and graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College. Keith served in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. On August 19, 1954, he married Nancy Dons in Waterloo, Iowa. Keith was the Junior High Principal in Osage for 35 years and was later a student teacher supervisor. He also volunteered in his daughter's first grade classroom for 25 years. Keith was a member of the United Church of Christ, Kiwanis, American Legion, and Meals on Wheels. He was an avid golfer and over the years had four holes-in-one. Keith enjoyed the Hawkeyes, playing cards, and was the world's greatest pancake maker. Most of all, Keith enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids.

Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy Duncan of Osage; his children, Jeff (Deb) Duncan of Coralville, and Linda (Dave) Rice of Osage; grandchildren, Katie (Wyatt) Reyerson of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Jason (Bridget) Rice of Riceville, Jackie (Amber) Duncan of Atlantic, Alli (Vince) Duncan of North Liberty, Ryan Duncan of Iowa City, Michaela Hays of Coralville, and Zach Hays of North Liberty; great-grandchildren, Xander, Zoey, Logan, Abby, Lewis, Ainslee, Rowan, Charlotte, Zeke, Huxley, Ellis, and Olive; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Wiebel; and brothers, Dick Duncan and Jack Duncan.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706

