Keith Duncan
August 28, 1928 - September 11, 2019
OSAGE - Keith Duncan, age 91, of Osage, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Osage with Pastor Charles Owens officiating. There will be a flag presentation by Osage American Legion Post 278. Visitation with the body present will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following the visitation, cremation will take place.
Keith was born August 28, 1928, in Columbus City, Iowa, the son of William T. and Margaret F. (Ferguson) Duncan. He was a 1947 graduate of Cotter High School and graduated from Iowa State Teacher's College. Keith served in the U.S. Army in the Korean Conflict. On August 19, 1954, he married Nancy Dons in Waterloo, Iowa. Keith was the Junior High Principal in Osage for 35 years and was later a student teacher supervisor. He also volunteered in his daughter's first grade classroom for 25 years. Keith was a member of the United Church of Christ, Kiwanis, American Legion, and Meals on Wheels. He was an avid golfer and over the years had four holes-in-one. Keith enjoyed the Hawkeyes, playing cards, and was the world's greatest pancake maker. Most of all, Keith enjoyed his grandkids and great-grandkids.
You have free articles remaining.
Keith is survived by his wife, Nancy Duncan of Osage; his children, Jeff (Deb) Duncan of Coralville, and Linda (Dave) Rice of Osage; grandchildren, Katie (Wyatt) Reyerson of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Jason (Bridget) Rice of Riceville, Jackie (Amber) Duncan of Atlantic, Alli (Vince) Duncan of North Liberty, Ryan Duncan of Iowa City, Michaela Hays of Coralville, and Zach Hays of North Liberty; great-grandchildren, Xander, Zoey, Logan, Abby, Lewis, Ainslee, Rowan, Charlotte, Zeke, Huxley, Ellis, and Olive; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Agnes Wiebel; and brothers, Dick Duncan and Jack Duncan.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.