Kathryn Isabelle Lovik

August 6, 1936 - June 20, 2020

Kathryn Isabelle (Black) Lovik, age 83, of Mitchell, IA died June 20, 2020 in Rochester, MN. A graveside funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Mitchell, Iowa. There will be a bagpipe service by Ewan Ferguson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at Champion Funeral Home, Osage from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

She was born August 6, 1936 in Stacyville in Mitchell County, IA, and grew up on a farm.

She was the daughter of James Elmer Black and Bertha Jane (Myrtle) Black. She was confirmed at the Faith Lutheran Church at age 18. She graduated from Mitchell High School in Mitchell, IA in 1955. She worked at the Pantry Restaurant, Osage Cleaners and The Osage Bakery.

Kathryn was united in marriage to Clemens D. Lovik on June 22, 1957, until 1982. She raised 3 children, and resided in Mitchell all of her life. She worked as a Mitchell County Home Health Aide for over 10 years until 1981.

She enjoyed her cats, gardening, baking, cooking, genealogy and spending time with her family. She was very proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage. She was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, the American Legion, and the V.F.W.

She will be cherished in our hearts forever, and was our precious beloved mother. She was very special, kind, and a generous person.

Kathryn is survived by: two sons, David (Jan) Lovik of Charles City, Scott (Mary) Lovik of Rudd; daughter, Julie Lovik Lynch of Rochester, MN; grandchildren, Lee (Katie), Matthew, Justin Wojahn, Caden and Morgan, Christopher and Zachary Herdliska; three great-grandchildren, Jack Henry, Avada and Aiden; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her: parents; former husband, Clemens Lovik; two brothers, George and Claude Black; and son-in-law, Jeff Lynch.

Champion Funeral Home, 641-732-3706.

