Karen "Sno" Kathryn Chrencik
November 16, 1941 - October 14, 2019
Karen "Sno" Kathryn Chrencik, 77, of Traverse City, MI, died Monday, October 14, 2019, at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, AZ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Manly.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will be held at 4:30 p.m.
Karen was born on November 16, 1941 to Lucile (Bednar) and Les Snopek. She was baptized December 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was bombed. She grew up in Mason City through 6th grade then moved to Osage and graduated from Osage High School in 1959. She attended Mercy Nursing School in Mason City. Karen and Joe were married April 8, 1961. They were best friends and devoted to each other for over 58 years. Their relationship was an inspiration to everyone they met. In their early years together, Karen and Joe built and showed a 1931 Model A roadster hot rod all over the United States and Canada. She frequently raced at the Anoka Minnesota Dragway.
Karen and Joe made their home in Osage where they raised three daughters and a son. Karen worked as a nurse in the Osage Medical Group until 1989, and later managed Dr. Johnson and Dr. Kurtz Medical Office in Traverse City, MI until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Mesa and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Traverse City. Karen enjoyed bowling, being outdoors while fishing, golfing, and snowmobiling, and attending her kid's events. She had an affinity for birds, especially owls. Karen loved spending time with her family, and her love and dedication to them was unparalleled. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. In recent years Karen shared her time between Traverse City and Mesa. She had a welcoming spirit and her and Joe's home always had an open door.
Karen is survived by her husband, Joe Chrencik of Traverse Cityesa; four children, Cheryl (Phil) Kapler, Christa (Curt) Diemer, Coleen (Don) Hellen, Curt (Patty) Chrencik, and daughter at heart, Regina Roman; twelve grandchildren, Monica, Ethan (Annica), Elena, and Owen Kapler, Kara and Julia Diemer, Mitch (Nikki), Daniel and Thomas Chisholm, Ryan, Carley and Joey Chrencik; two great-grandchildren, James Chisholm and Mason Kapler; and sister-in-law, Judy Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ed Snopek.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
