Josephine Elloise (Smith) Nash
July 25, 1928 - August 25, 2019
Josephine Elloise Nash, 91, of St. Ansgar died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Good Samaritan in St. Ansgar. A memorial service will be held at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, rural Carpenter, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Burr Oak Cemetery.
Josephine Elloise entered the world on July 25, 1928 as the second of six children born to Ralph and Vesta Smith from Florence, Colorado. Growing up in The Great Depression forged the strength of her character. As a young adult, Josephine's grit and determination saw her through the challenges as she worked towards her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics at Colorado A & M in Fort Collins, Colorado (currently known as Colorado State University). Working part-time as a telephone switchboard operator for Bell Telephone and as a server at the college cafeteria, Josephine paid her own way through college with little to no help from others.
During her junior year, Josephine met Gerald Nash, who had been assigned to the college campus in order to train as a veterinary technician as he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon completion of her degree, Gerald and Josephine were wed in Josephine's hometown church; the bride wore a wedding dress stitched together by her own hands.
After a brief honeymoon to the Grand Canyon, Gerald and Josephine settled into life as family farmers in Howard County, Iowa. They would later relocate to Worth County, Iowa and eventually to Mitchell County, Iowa where they have continued to reside as a couple until Josephine entered the Good Samaritan care facility in Saint Ansgar, Iowa two years ago.
Josephine is survived by her husband, Gerald Nash, children Vesta and Robert, grandchildren Joshua, Kristen, and David, great-grandchild Lauren, and brother Jason. Josephine was proceeded in death by her parents Ralph and Vesta, sister Ivona, brothers Kenneth, Bernard, and Ralph, grandchild Jonathan, and father-in-law Bernard Nash, with whom Gerald and Josephine farmed in partnership for many years.
In a time when marriage itself was a bonafide career choice for women across rural America, Josephine provided for her family by growing a garden, preserving food, baking bread, churning butter, cooking for hired help, sewing clothes for herself and for her children, patching overalls for her husband, and when called upon, Josephine also helped with the livestock. In her middle years, Josephine mastered the fine art of hand-painting porcelain and later taught others in her home.
Josephine understood that the sin penalty was paid at the cross by the sinless Lamb of God, the Hebrew Yeshua, known to us as Jesus Christ. Having chosen Jesus as her personal Savior many years before her passing, Josephine peacefully entered her eternal rest at the age of 91 years on August 25, 2019 after more than 65 years of marriage to her sweetheart. The extraordinary love that Josephine lavished upon her grandchildren, and her subsequent influence in their lives as they were growing up, is Josephine's legacy.
Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies. The heart of her husband doth safely trust in her, so that he shall have no need of spoil… She looketh well to the ways of her household, and eateth not the bread of idleness… Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her… Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised…
Proverbs 31: 10, 11, 27, 28, 30 KJV
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
