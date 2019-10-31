Joseph "Pete" Michels
October 6, 1932 - October 28, 2019
Osage - Joseph "Pete" Michels, age 87, of Osage, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at his home in Osage.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at the Visitation Catholic Cemetery in Stacyville with military honors at the grave by Stacyville American Legion Post 569. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday before the service at Visitation Catholic Church.
Joseph "Pete" Michels was born October 6, 1932, on the family farm near Little Cedar, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Helen (Mueller) Michels. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1953. Pete worked as a machinist at AMC Motor Company and Evinrude Motors, both in Kenosha, Wisconsin. After his retirement, he moved back to Iowa to be closer to family. Pete was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed family, cards, puzzles, reading war books, bowling, gambling, fishing, and watching the Chicago White Sox and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Pete is survived by his sister, Ruth Olson of Waterloo; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilmer "Bud" Michels and John "Jack" Michels; sisters, Ethel Bissen, Pat Murdock, and Hazel Heimer; brothers-in-law, Ken Murdock, John "Buddy" Bissen, and Clement Heimer; and sister-in-law, Marita Michels.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641-732-3706)
