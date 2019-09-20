John Guy Horton
August 9, 1952 - January 14, 2019
John Guy Horton, 66, of Tecumseh, Kansas, passed away on January 14, 2019, after a short illness.
John was born on August 9, 1952, in Osage, Iowa to Philip and LaVonn Horton. He graduated from Osage Community High School in 1970, and attended the University of Iowa until enlisting in the United States Army in 1973. Following an honorable discharge in 1977, John returned to the University of Iowa to earn his Master's degree in Recreation Therapy.
John devoted his career to serving veterans until his retirement in 2013. His work with Veterans Administration Hospitals spanned 32 years and included 10 years as a Recreation Therapist and 22 years as a Human Resource Specialist. He received many performance awards throughout his career for conscientious work in a public trust position and was often sought out by colleagues for advice and mentorship.
John had an adventurous and fun-loving spirit. He was an outdoor enthusiast and greatly enjoyed golf, fishing, SCUBA diving, and riding motorcycles. He pursued a life-long love of flight. He obtained a pilot's license as a young man, and enjoyed both flying airplanes and building remote control airplanes with his son. John devoted his retirement to fostering over 40 shelter puppies, travelling, and spending time with his family.
John leaves his wife of 45 years, Tamara, of Tecumseh, Kansas. He also leaves children Jenna, 36, of Waialua, Hawaii, Sarah, 34, of Tecumseh, Kansas, and Chris, 32, of Salina, Kansas. He is survived by siblings Jeannine Wiegert of Longmont, Colorado, Douglas Horton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Steve Horton of Maplewood, Minnesota, and several nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by parents Philip and LaVonn Horton.
John was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his generous heart, devotion to his family, and for his playful sense of humor. He loved nothing more than to make others laugh.
A private family memorial service will be held this fall. Memorial donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, New York 10598.
