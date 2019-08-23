Jeffrey Lynn White
June 7, 1954 - August 21, 2019
ST. ANSGAR – Jeffrey Lynn White, 65, of St. Ansgar died Wednesday, August 21 at his home in Otranto. A memorial service will be held at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, rural Carpenter, on Tuesday, August 27 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be held at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar Monday evening from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place on a later date at St. Ansgar Cemetery.
Jeff grew up and went to school in St. Ansgar. In his early work career he traveled the country and made friends with everyone he met. He made it back to Iowa where he met the love of his life and enjoyed almost 43 years of marriage. They settled back in his hometown, where he became the “local plumber” and they raised their three children April, Krystal and Cody.
Jeff was well known for his generosity. Whether it was late night plumbing and heating calls, a bowl of homemade soup or a tomato on your doorstep, you could count on him.
Jeff really enjoyed his “she shed” as he would call it. And he definitely had a fighting spirit.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Theresa, and daughters, April (Todd) Waldemar, and Krystal (Travis) Kittleson. He was Goompa to Zachary, Nathan, Trey, Nevaeh, Bailey, Parker, Brayton and Khloe. Also survived by brother, Marlin (Darlene) Munson; sister, Marilyn (David) Rosel; as well as his Mexico traveling in-laws Tim and Mary, and his other “wife” Joan.
He was preceded in death by his: loving son Cody; parents, Don and Audrey White; brother, Leslie; and in-laws Ramona and Russ Abbas.
Casual dress is requested at the memorial service.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
