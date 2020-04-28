Janice “Grandma Jan” Duren
August 9, 1939 - April 22, 2020
OSAGE - Janice “Grandma Jan” Duren, age 80, of Osage, died Wednesday April 22, 2020, at her home in Osage.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of her life at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating.
Jan was born August 9, 1939, in Osage, the daughter of Glen and Nadine (Loden) Hernan. She graduated from Osage High School in 1957. Jan worked at Fox River Mills and later for Osage Manufacturing, where she retired from after 24 years. She was also employed for many years at Larry's Lounge in Osage. After retirement, Jan went back to school at La James Cosmetology in Mason City. She then opened her business, Just Nails and More in Osage, where she worked for several years. Grandma Jan was a foster grandparent for Osage Schools from 2010 to 2020, in which she really enjoyed. Jan loved most of all, spending time with her family, kids, grandkids and attending all of their activities.
Jan is survived by two daughters, Julie (Ken) Gabby of Byron, Minnesota, and Vicki (Steve) Johnson of Osage; two sons, Marlin (Kelli) Duren of Osage, and John (friend Mari) Duren of Tempe, Arizona; grandchildren, Aaron and Jeremy Gabby, Dillon and Tristan Johnson, Jacob and Zachary Duren; great-grandson, Gage Gabby; and brothers, Montel (Kay) Hernan of Osage, and Neil (Terri) Hernan of St. Ansgar; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and daughter, Debra Ann Pederson in 2006.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
