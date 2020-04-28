Janice “Grandma Jan” Duren

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a public celebration of her life at a later date. A private graveside service will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Osage with Father Raymond Burkle officiating.

Jan was born August 9, 1939, in Osage, the daughter of Glen and Nadine (Loden) Hernan. She graduated from Osage High School in 1957. Jan worked at Fox River Mills and later for Osage Manufacturing, where she retired from after 24 years. She was also employed for many years at Larry's Lounge in Osage. After retirement, Jan went back to school at La James Cosmetology in Mason City. She then opened her business, Just Nails and More in Osage, where she worked for several years. Grandma Jan was a foster grandparent for Osage Schools from 2010 to 2020, in which she really enjoyed. Jan loved most of all, spending time with her family, kids, grandkids and attending all of their activities.