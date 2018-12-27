Irene Mehmen
June 8, 1928 - December 25, 2018
Irene Mehmen, 90, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
A funeral service for Irene Mehmen will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Norman Bauer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.
Visitation will be at Hauser Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.
Irene Rachel Helen (Oeltjenbruns) Mehmen, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Ohloff) Oeltjenbruns, was born June 8, 1928 in Swaledale, Iowa. She attended country schools and later in her life she received her GED. At the age of 14, Irene left home and worked various jobs. On October 30, 1945, she was united in marriage to Francis “Fritz” Mehmen at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple farmed side by side in the Charles City, Colwell and New Haven areas.
When Fritz passed away in 1982, Irene went to work at New Haven Hardware, Comprehensive Systems and most recently she worked as a Home Health Aide for the last 20 years.
Irene was a member of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City, The American Legion Auxiliary in Osage and the VFW Auxiliary in Charles City. She enjoyed playing cards (especially Euchre), gambling (there were several trips to the casino), golfing (which she started at the age of 70) and spending time with her family and friends.
Living family members include her seven children: John (Rozanne) Mehmen of Osage, Jane (Bill) Rinehart of Cresco, Jeanette (Frank) Anderson of Colwell, Betty (Mike) McCormack of Stewartville, Minnesota, Mary (Byron) Schipper of Greene, Gary (Lori) Mehmen of Orchard and Edward (Cheryl) Mehmen of Greene; 17 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother, Paul Oeltjenbruns of Fairfax, Virginia; along with several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis “Fritz” on June 7, 1982; daughter, Judy Keenan; granddaughter in infancy, Patricia Michelle; three sisters: Ethel Wagner, Betty Begey and one in infancy; and three brothers: Harold, Merle and Jim Oeltjenbruns.
Hauser Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, in Charles City, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
