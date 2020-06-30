Helen Lorraine Hoffman

Helen was a farm wife all her life, being a lover of the outdoors she didn't dislike the work. The chicken house and her garden were things she was proud of, especially when she was able to share with loved ones. Antiquing with Dean was something the couple could do together while continuing to cherish each other's company. Dogs always had a special place in her heart. She was born poor, but lived her entire life very, very wealthy. Helen was very active. She loved to dance and do Tai chi. In her downtime, she would sit down with a good book or cross stitch. Above everything Helen loved her family most, always spending time with them when she could.