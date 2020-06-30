Helen Lorraine Hoffman
August 30, 1931 - June 18, 2020
St. Ansgar - Helen Lorraine Hoffman, 88, passed away peacefully in her St. Ansgar home on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Per Helen's wishes her body has been cremated and the family will host a private celebration of her life at a later date.
Helen was born on August 30, 1931, the daughter of Arland and Margaret (Matheson) Hoff of Austin, MN. Helen was a graduate of the Austin High School's Class of 1949. Helen married Dean Hoffman on October 15, 1950, to this union four children were born.
Helen was a farm wife all her life, being a lover of the outdoors she didn't dislike the work. The chicken house and her garden were things she was proud of, especially when she was able to share with loved ones. Antiquing with Dean was something the couple could do together while continuing to cherish each other's company. Dogs always had a special place in her heart. She was born poor, but lived her entire life very, very wealthy. Helen was very active. She loved to dance and do Tai chi. In her downtime, she would sit down with a good book or cross stitch. Above everything Helen loved her family most, always spending time with them when she could.
Those left to cherish memories of Helen are her husband of 70 years, Dean; children, Randy (Kari) Hoffman, Dale (Lynda) Hoffman, and Jody (Jane) Hoffman; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Barb Maricle; as well as extended family and friends.
Helen is preceded in death by her daughter, Anita DeBoer; her parents; and brother, Don Hoff.
Memorial Park Cemetery 11495 265th St, Mason City, 641-424-2151. ColonialChapels.com
