Helen L. Mostek

August 25, 1930-November 25, 2020

OSAGE-Helen Lois Mostek (3811 Hickory Ave, Osage) passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in Mason City.

She was born August 25, 1930, to Arthur and Bella Severson Houghtaling in the same hospital where she passed. She was united in marriage to Joseph Mostek on May 15, 1948.

She worked as a nurse's aide for 26 years, often in the maternity ward. She loved to travel and was cherished far and wide for her wit, her patience, and her cooking, not to mention her encyclopedic memory of birthdays. Like all great storytellers, she was also a great listener.

She is survived by her seven children: Marcia (Ron) Crysler of Canton, GA; Maureen (Bernie) Havlovic of Lyle, MN; Joey of Osage, IA; James of Mitchell, IA; Dan of Mitchell, IA; Connie (Skip) Chapman of Chicago, IL; Julie (Mark) Kuhl of Lake Bluff, IL; one sister: Mary Alice Shaw of Baxter, MN; sixteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and enough friends to fill several states. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mostek Sr. and eldest daughter, Madelyn.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.