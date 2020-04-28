Glen Breckenridge
0 comments

Glen Breckenridge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Glen Breckenridge

Glen Breckenridge

January 9, 1933 - April 11, 2020

Glen Breckenridge age 87, of Mitchell has passed away, April 11, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

He was born Januray 9th, 1933, in Newton, Iowa, to Delmar and Dorothy (Buckley) Breckenridge. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith.

Glen attended and graduated from Newton High School. While in high school, he wrestled and was excellent at it.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home from Korea, he married Lorraine Mostek from Mitchell, Iowa. In 1955, the couple married at Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell. They built their home in Mitchell and in March of 1962, their one and only child was born.

All of Glen's employment years, he was a certified plumber and pipefitter. He was a member of local union 33.

As a young guy, he enjoyed boating, watersking, and picnics with family and friends. During his retirement years, God blessed him with three granddaughters. He loved and was proud of them all. He enjoyed helping them learn to read books and ride bicycles.

Glen is survived by daughter, Shelley, granddaughters Stephanie Mullen, Britany and Abbie White. Sister, Ada Beth Hume of Monroe, Iowa, and many other relatives.

Glen was met in heaven by his wife, Lorraine, who passed away in 2017, His Father and Mother, and brother, Jack.

“A million times we needed you, and a million more times we have cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. No one else could ever fill the emptiness left in our hearts, part of us went with you, Glen, the day God took you home.”

To plant a tree in memory of Glen Breckenridge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News