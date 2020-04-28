× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Glen Breckenridge

January 9, 1933 - April 11, 2020

Glen Breckenridge age 87, of Mitchell has passed away, April 11, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

He was born Januray 9th, 1933, in Newton, Iowa, to Delmar and Dorothy (Buckley) Breckenridge. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith.

Glen attended and graduated from Newton High School. While in high school, he wrestled and was excellent at it.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. After returning home from Korea, he married Lorraine Mostek from Mitchell, Iowa. In 1955, the couple married at Faith Lutheran Church in Mitchell. They built their home in Mitchell and in March of 1962, their one and only child was born.

All of Glen's employment years, he was a certified plumber and pipefitter. He was a member of local union 33.

As a young guy, he enjoyed boating, watersking, and picnics with family and friends. During his retirement years, God blessed him with three granddaughters. He loved and was proud of them all. He enjoyed helping them learn to read books and ride bicycles.