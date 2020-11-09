Gerald Adams
April 5, 1934-October 28, 2020
Gerald Adams, 86, of Floyd, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.
A public visitation for Gerald Adams will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 with a private family service following the visitation. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, Iowa. Those attending the visitation will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.
Gerald Wayne Adams, the son of Ivan and Opal (Miller) Adams, was born on April 5, 1934 in Adair County, Iowa at home. He received his education in Little Cedar and helped on the family farm.
Gerald worked as a maintenance man for F.S. (Farm Service) for several years and later became owner of his own electrical business and continued farming. He was a member at First Baptist Church in Charles City. Gerald enjoyed camping, woodworking, fixing things and tinkering (he was a Jack of all trades). He loved spending time with his family, especially teasing his grandchildren. Gerald was very kind to all animals and enjoyed his pet dogs.
Living family members include his wife, Marlise of Floyd; two sons: Randy (Sandy) Adams of Osage and Roger (Connie) Adams of Fontana, California; step-daughter, Vickie Nauman of Des Moines; granddaughters: Kelly (Kent) Hinnen and Jessie (Marty) Miller; grandson, Joshua Adams; four great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Johanns of Osage; his pet dog, Bailey; along with other family members and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Howard Adams; and step-daughter, Debra Nauman.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
