Gerald Adams

April 5, 1934-October 28, 2020

Gerald Adams, 86, of Floyd, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.

A public visitation for Gerald Adams will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 with a private family service following the visitation. Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery in Osage, Iowa. Those attending the visitation will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering, thank you for your understanding.

Gerald Wayne Adams, the son of Ivan and Opal (Miller) Adams, was born on April 5, 1934 in Adair County, Iowa at home. He received his education in Little Cedar and helped on the family farm.

Gerald worked as a maintenance man for F.S. (Farm Service) for several years and later became owner of his own electrical business and continued farming. He was a member at First Baptist Church in Charles City. Gerald enjoyed camping, woodworking, fixing things and tinkering (he was a Jack of all trades). He loved spending time with his family, especially teasing his grandchildren. Gerald was very kind to all animals and enjoyed his pet dogs.