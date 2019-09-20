Erling (Bud) Oswald Nelson
October 4, 1920 - September 11, 2019
Erling (Bud) Oswald Nelson, 98, passed away on September 11, 2019 surrounded by loving family and caregivers. He was born October 4, 1920 in Rock Creek, Mitchell County, Iowa to Theodore and Tilda Nelson. Bud graduated from Osage High School then worked on the family farm until enlisting in the Army during WWII.
Bud met Arleen Lagervall on the dance floor of the Terp Ballroom, and they married in 1955 in Osage, Iowa. They lived in several states before settling in Jefferson, Iowa where they owned and operated the 4-N Drive-In until they retired. They were members of First United Methodist Church, and Bud was a lifetime member of DAV and VFW. His free time activities included traveling, camping and working on his rental properties. He and Arleen were active in their support of the WWll Memorial in Washington DC, traveling there with their son. Bud was currently a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and appreciated frequent visits from Dennis and the ministry staff.
You have free articles remaining.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Arleen, and their son, Brad; also, by his parents, sister Joyce, and great-granddaughter Isabel. He is survived by daughters, Paula (Gary) Rabine and Rande (David) Garnett, both of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; grandchildren Abigail, Samantha, Alexander, Matthew, Brigitte, Joanna, Jon and Meri; great-grandchildren Olivia, Blake, Kevin, Gavin, Liam, Jackson and Elijah.
A memorial service will be held in Minnesota at Washburn-McReavey Edina Chapel at 11:30 am on Friday September 27. Visitation will be ½ hour preceding the service. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Condolences may be left on Bud's online guest book at https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/ or mailed to Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 5000 West 50th Street, Edina, MN, 55436
To send flowers to the family of Erling Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.