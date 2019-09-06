{{featured_button_text}}

Edna Adams Roll

ST. ANSGAR - Edna Adams Roll, 103, of St. Ansgar, died Sunday August 18, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society - St. Ansgar.

Cremation has taken place.

Private family services were held.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage

(641) 732-3706.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments