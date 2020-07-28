Dorothy (Wegman) Wagner

Mom's faith was very important to her and she instilled that faith in her children. We are forever grateful for all that she taught us and we thank God for blessing us with such a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma. We will miss her so much!! Mom's final wish is that everyone remember to love one another, listen to each other, learn from each other's experiences, sacrifice for each other, care for each other, forgive, and communicate. We are all on a physical and spiritual journey to maturity in this life. With death, material things will not matter. Only how much we have loved will matter. Help each other until we are safely home together again. “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God." Love always and please pray for me, Mom and Grandma