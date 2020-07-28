Dorothy (Wegman) Wagner
July 9, 1936 - July 22, 2020
Dorothy Marie Wegman Wagner succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia on July 22, 2020.
Dorothy was born on July 9, 1936, in Dover, to Louis and Leona (Majerus) Wegman. She completed her high school education at The District 50 schoolhouse. With her deep religious faith, Dorothy decided to join the convent, but before taking her final vows, she decided she wanted to be married and raise a family. She lived in Rochester and worked at Woodruff Plumbing and Heating as a secretary. She met a handsome young man named Vince at the Pla-mor Ballroom and they were married on June 2, 1959, in St Charles. Vince and Dorothy resided in rural Osage, Iowa, where they raised their five children and farmed with Vince's brothers and father, and then on their own. In addition to working on the farm, Dorothy also worked at Faith Lutheran Nursing Home and Mitchell County Care Facility as a cook, aide, activities assistant and med aide.
Dorothy lost the love of her life, Vince, in November 2000.
After Dorothy's retirement, she started traveling. Her first airplane ride was a trip to Italy with her son, John. Go big or go home! She also made a trip to New York City with John and his family, and a trip to France and Luxemburg with her daughter Kay to visit her granddaughter Haley. Dorothy also shared many special trips "up north" with her daughter Sherry and her family, and many trips and outings with her son Mark and his family. She enjoyed many bus trips with family and friends.
Dorothy had many talents and was a wonderful cook and baker. We will miss her cinnamon and caramel rolls, homemade buns and bread, goulash, round steak, fried potatoes, pumpkin torte, monster cookies, rhubarb desserts, pies (apple, raspberry, pumpkin) -- just to name a few! She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crafts, Bible study, bird watching and loved reading books, mostly non-fiction. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds. She most enjoyed her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spoiling them with her cooking and baking skills. She enjoyed having various pets through the years, both dogs and cats. Dorothy enjoyed journalling and writing stories about her childhood. She also enjoyed researching her family genealogy with her sisters.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Mark and Becky Wagner, John Wagner, Kay and Steve Comisky, Sherry and Tom Smith, Debbie and TJ Olson; grandchildren: Briana (Ty), Britney (Alec), Vinnie (Allison), Annika, Karleigh, Kenleigh, Haley (Dean), Jon (Paula), Jack, Joshua; great-grandchildren: Tate, Elyza, Oliver, Zadoc, Hadlee, Hayden, Hewitt, Charlotte, Lillian, Josephine; sisters: Lorraine, Leora, Florence, Rosemary, and Jeanie; brothers: Marvin and Donnie; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws. Dorothy is also survived by her beloved cat, Leo. He was like any good cat, annoying at times but a comforting companion in times of need.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Waters Memory Care for the exceptional care they provided to her and how they treated our mom as their mom. Thank you to Seasons Hospice of Rochester for all of their loving care. A special thank you to Mom's personal nurse, Kay Comisky. Her siblings and family cannot thank her enough for all of her outstanding loving care of mom throughout mom's entire life, but especially during her battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Mom's faith was very important to her and she instilled that faith in her children. We are forever grateful for all that she taught us and we thank God for blessing us with such a wonderful mom, grandma and great-grandma. We will miss her so much!! Mom's final wish is that everyone remember to love one another, listen to each other, learn from each other's experiences, sacrifice for each other, care for each other, forgive, and communicate. We are all on a physical and spiritual journey to maturity in this life. With death, material things will not matter. Only how much we have loved will matter. Help each other until we are safely home together again. “Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God." Love always and please pray for me, Mom and Grandma
A private family service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Cards and condolences can be sent to: Family of Dorothy Wagner, 331 Lowry Court NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Donations will be given to the activities team for memory care at The Waters, and other charities that were special to Dorothy.
