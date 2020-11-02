Dorothy J. Robertson
February 9, 1938-October 25, 2020
Former Mitchell & Osage resident, Dorothy J. Robertson (Dort) passed away October 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.
Dorothy was born February 9, 1938 to Adiel (Dell) and Bertha Lievrouw in Mitchell, Iowa. As a child, Dort loved entertaining her younger siblings and admiring her elder siblings.
After graduation from Osage High School in 1956, she moved to Denver, Colorado to be with her sister Mary Lee. They then moved to Lubbock, Texas, where she met and in 1959 married Ralph R. Robertson Jr. Their love for the mountains prompted the family move to Del Norte, Colorado in 1969.
In Colorado, Dort started working in medicine but thrived when sharing her artistic abilities. She taught sewing in 4-H and gave art lessons to many. She displayed her paintings at several galleries and eventually opened her own decorating shop, Dort Decorating and Art.
In 1981 she was called to Eagle Nest, NM and eventually Taos. She opened Taos Taylor Made, a store for art and custom designer outfits for artist like RC Gorman. She continued painting and had success with several placings in art shows throughout the region.
In 1988 she returned to Osage and cared for her mother, Bertha Lievrouw, until her passing in 2006. She and sister, Mary Lee Galey opened Galey's Emporium in Osage. The store allowed Dort to continue sharing her art while providing an outlet for local artist to display their work as well. She also continued as a talented seamstress.
She had her place in Mitchell that she loved. Her favorite thing was working in her yard and watching the deer and birds. She had a large variety of plants and flowers that when in bloom created for her, her own paradise.
In 2017 she went to Texas to be with and near her children, and her sister, Mary Lee Galey.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Walter Lievrouw, Charles Lievrouw and Dale Lievrouw, and her sister, Rose Lievrouw Ostrander.
She is survived by her children, Theresa D. Chester (Tony) of Lubbock, TX; Ralph R. Robertson III (Patty) of Del Norte, Co; Jack B Robertson (Jana) of Hobbs, NM and Regina R. Robertson of Lubbock, TX; sisters Mary Lee Galey of Osage, IA and Lubbock, TX; Erma J. Johnson of Deer Park, WA and her brother Richard A. Lievrouw of Colorado Springs, CO; her 6 grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Troy, Sara, Tori, Connor and Shane.
In lieu of flowers the family wish for you to plant flowers in your garden, appreciate the splendor of a sunset, a sunrise, or the glory of a mountain range. Be in wonder of your children. These are things that gave Dort the greatest pleasure.
