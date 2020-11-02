Dorothy J. Robertson

February 9, 1938-October 25, 2020

Former Mitchell & Osage resident, Dorothy J. Robertson (Dort) passed away October 25, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas.

Dorothy was born February 9, 1938 to Adiel (Dell) and Bertha Lievrouw in Mitchell, Iowa. As a child, Dort loved entertaining her younger siblings and admiring her elder siblings.

After graduation from Osage High School in 1956, she moved to Denver, Colorado to be with her sister Mary Lee. They then moved to Lubbock, Texas, where she met and in 1959 married Ralph R. Robertson Jr. Their love for the mountains prompted the family move to Del Norte, Colorado in 1969.

In Colorado, Dort started working in medicine but thrived when sharing her artistic abilities. She taught sewing in 4-H and gave art lessons to many. She displayed her paintings at several galleries and eventually opened her own decorating shop, Dort Decorating and Art.

In 1981 she was called to Eagle Nest, NM and eventually Taos. She opened Taos Taylor Made, a store for art and custom designer outfits for artist like RC Gorman. She continued painting and had success with several placings in art shows throughout the region.