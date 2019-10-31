Doris Condon
August 21, 1936 - September 30, 2019
Orchard - Doris Elaine Condon, age 83, of Valley Center, California, and formerly of Orchard, died September 30, 2019, at her home in Valley Center, California.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with a 6:00 p.m. rosary with sharing to follow. Graveside inurnment services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Haven. Following the service on Saturday, there will be a time for lunch and to greet the family at the Osage American Legion Hall.
Doris was born on August 21, 1936, in Osage, to Alvin and Ruth (Von Bergen) Johnson. She grew up on the family farm in Orchard. Doris graduated from Orchard High School in 1954. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Condon on May 11, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Doris was a loving wife and moved with her husband to the Iowa cities of Maquoketa, Decorah and Ottumwa, Bismarck, North Dakota, Pierre, South Dakota, and Lakewood, Colorado, even though a big part of her always stayed home on the family farm. After Dick retired from the Federal Highway Administration, they moved to St. Thomas, Virgin Islands for two years. After their return to the states, they spent their summers on the family farm in Orchard and winters in Chandler, Arizona. In 2014, Dick and Doris moved to Valley Center, California. Doris was a homemaker and devoted mother. She volunteered and was president of the Pierre Hospital Auxiliary. Doris was always active in her children's lives, whether it was as their Girl Scout Leader, room mom or transportation provider to various sports and musical events, she was always in attendance. In addition to being a mother and homemaker, Doris was a committed shopper, always hunting for the best deals, no matter where life took her. Her smiling face and happy disposition will be missed by all that loved her.
Doris is survived by her husband of 62 years, Dick Condon of Valley Center, California; daughter, Doreen (Bill) Wagner of Valley Center, California; son-in-law, John Stewart of Olympia, Washington; seven grandchildren, Travis (Chelci) Miller, Megan Wagner, Katie (Dylan) Delgado, Beth Miller, Andie Wagner, Julie Wagner and Jake Stewart; great grandchildren, Jaydon Haack, Rhett and Addyson Miller, and Marlow Delgado; in-laws, Jerome (Martha) Condon, and Betty Condon; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Annette Stewart on October 22, 2018; her parents; in-laws, Claire (Ardy) Condon, Colleen "Coke" (John) Miles, Jack (Ruth) Condon and Bill Condon.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641) 732-3706
