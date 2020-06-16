× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deborah K. Gilson

October 15, 1941 - June 7, 2020

Deborah K. Gilson, 78 of Spicer, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rice Care Center in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London, www.hafh.org.

Deborah Kathryn Gilson was born on October 15, 1941 in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Laura (Seidlinger) Loecher. She grew up on the family farm near St. Ansgar where she attended high school and was proud to be a St. Ansgar cheerleader. She graduated in 1959 and continued he education at Austin Community College where eventually she began working for a bank and met her future husband. Deb and Mike were united in marriage on June 10, 1967 in St. Ansgar. They were blessed with a son and daughter. The made their home their home in St. Cloud before moving to Redwood Falls where she worked as a realtor. They moved to Spicer in 1987 where she worked many years for Design West, retiring in 1998. Deb and Mike were able to share in 53 years of marriage.