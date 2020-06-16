Deborah K. Gilson
October 15, 1941 - June 7, 2020
Deborah K. Gilson, 78 of Spicer, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Rice Care Center in Willmar. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London, www.hafh.org.
Deborah Kathryn Gilson was born on October 15, 1941 in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Leo and Laura (Seidlinger) Loecher. She grew up on the family farm near St. Ansgar where she attended high school and was proud to be a St. Ansgar cheerleader. She graduated in 1959 and continued he education at Austin Community College where eventually she began working for a bank and met her future husband. Deb and Mike were united in marriage on June 10, 1967 in St. Ansgar. They were blessed with a son and daughter. The made their home their home in St. Cloud before moving to Redwood Falls where she worked as a realtor. They moved to Spicer in 1987 where she worked many years for Design West, retiring in 1998. Deb and Mike were able to share in 53 years of marriage.
Deb is a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church where she was active on the Fall Festival Committee for 25 years and was proud to serve on the church building committee. She enjoyed gardening, golf, shopping, and coffee and happy hour with neighbors. She was especially known for her cooking, and interior design. She especially loved bridge club, attending her class reunions and catching up with her old class mates. She was most proud of being a loving mother and grandmother.
Deb is survived by her husband of 53 years, Mike; children, Julie (Jeff) Derner of Sioux Falls, SD and Jeffrey Gilson of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Sam, Anna and Maggie; siblings, Kevin (Maggie) Loecher of Rochester, Sandra (Albert) Quintana of Thornton, CO, Marcia (Richard) Kalmes of Rochester and Linda (Donnie) Rud of Rochester and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.