Deacon Elayne J. Werges
July 29, 1959 - September 17, 2019
OSAGE Deacon Elayne Joyce Werges, age 60, of Meroa, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019, at her home.
Cremation has taken place.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Avenue, Osage, with Rev. Mark A. Anderson, Assistant to the Bishop, officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage. Following services on Wednesday, there will be a “Potluck” luncheon and a time to greet the family at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to charities close to Elayne's heart.
Elayne J. Stoen Werges was born July 29, 1959, in Decorah, Iowa, to Harold and Celia (Lien) Stoen. She was baptized at Big Canoe Lutheran Church and was confirmed at Highland Lutheran Church. Elayne attended schools in Hesper, Spring Grove, Minnesota, and graduated from Decorah High School in 1977. On August 20, 1977, Elayne married David A. Werges at Big Canoe Lutheran Church. Three children were born to them, Kristopher, Kevin, and Marcus. She returned to college in 1987, first attending Waldorf College in Forest City, and then transferring and graduating from Luther College in 1990. She attended Lutheran Theological Seminary Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated in 2008. In 2011, she was consecrated as a Diaconal Minister.
Elayne faced life's challenges with faith, courage, grace and a smile on her face. She enjoyed cooking and baking, potlucks, weaving, arts and crafts, horses, travel, Disneyworld, and spending time with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed her grandkids, and the “Unplanned Adventures”.
Elayne is survived by her husband, Rev. David A. Werges of Meroa; her children, Kristopher and Becky Werges of Highlandville, Iowa, and their children, Kolton and Kamryn, Kevin and Rachel Werges of Highlandville, and Marcus Werges of Cayce, South Carolina; her parents, Harold and Celia Stoen of Highlandville; siblings, Edward Stoen of Decorah, and Laurel and Kip Groettum of Pine Island, Minnesota; David's parents, Allen and Esther Werges of Monona; David's sisters, Mary and Sheryl Zittergruen of Monona, and Pam and Del Glover of Monona; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Walter and Thea Stoen; and her maternal grandparents, Elmer and Grace Lien.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706
