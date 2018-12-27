Try 1 month for 99¢

David Wayne Rodemaker

CLEAR LAKE – David Wayne Rodemaker, 67, of Mason City, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

