David Wayne Rodemaker
CLEAR LAKE – David Wayne Rodemaker, 67, of Mason City, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.
Family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.