Cody Lynn White
May 11, 1988 - August 1, 2019
ST. ANSGAR – Cody Lynn White, 31, of St. Ansgar passed away August 1, 2019 with his parents and sisters walking him into his next adventure. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Deer Creek Lutheran Church, rural Carpenter with Rev. Lance Kittleson officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar. Burial will be held at St. Ansgar Cemetery.
Cody was born May 11, 1988 to Jeff and Theresa White and has two loving sisters.
Cody loved working on cars, a passion he got from his dad. They both loved working on their firebird. A project car they dabbled with until their health wouldn't let them.
Cody was an outgoing young man who met a lot of friends on his many adventures. Cody would always lend a hand!
Cody was a great Dad.
Cody is survived by his: children, Brayton, 6, and Khloe, 3; parents, Jeff and Theresa; sisters, April (Todd) Waldemar, and Krystal (Travis) Kittleson; nephews and nieces, Zach, Nathan, Trey, Nevaeh, Bailey and Parker; aunts and uncles; and girlfriend, Kari Ilene Bublitz and her two children.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederandsites.com
