Bill Stille
July 9, 1921 - October 28, 2019
OSAGE - Bill Stille, age 98, of Osage, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Cremation has taken place.
Private family graveside inurnment services will held be at the Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme, Iowa, with Rev. Roy Ott officiating.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa. Those wishing to send an expression of sympathy may send cards to the Family of Bill Stille, c/o Doug and Shirley Stille, 1003 Sunshine Ave., Osage, Iowa, 50461.
William “Bill” Stille was born July 9, 1921, in Klemme, Iowa, the son of Harvey and Blanche (Liljenberg) Stille. He graduated from Klemme High School. Bill served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. He was united in marriage to Maxine Mau on July 12, 1945, in Seattle, Washington. They lived in Liberal, Kansas, and then San Antonio, Texas, until Bill was discharged from the service in February of 1946. They lived in Torrance, California for a year when Bill attended Northrop Aeronautical Institute. They then moved to Clear Lake and later to Britt. On July 9, 1951, they moved to Osage, where Bill was employed as a parts manager at the International and John Deere dealerships. Starting in 1961, he was also a corn and bean seed salesman. Bill moved to Cedar Park, Texas in 2011 and enjoyed the central Texas lifestyle and warm winters until returning to Osage in 2018. He was a member of the Osage American Legion for 56 years and was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir. He was also a member of the Cancer Society and for many years participated in the Cancer Society Daffodil Fundraiser. Bill was a blood donor and received recognition for the amount of blood that he gave. He enjoyed polka dancing, square dancing, golf, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his children, Steven (Marcia) Stille of Cedar Park, Texas, Douglas (Shirley) Stille of Osage, Brian (Karla) Stille of Wellsburg, and Luann (Randy) Heuton of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) VanderPloeg, Travis Stille, Steven D. Stille, Kyle (Danette) Stille, Andrew Nowasell, Sara Stille, Laura (Diana) Stille, and Elizabeth Heuton; great-grandchildren, Colton, Taylor, and Justin VanderPloeg, and Alyssa and Madison Stille; and several other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine in 2007; his parents; brother, Keith Stille; and granddaughter in-law, Leslie Stille.
