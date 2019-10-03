Beverly Penney
April 9, 1929 - September 28, 2019
Osage - Beverly Penney, age 90, of Osage, and formerly of Little Cedar, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, under hospice care.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Gary Gilbert officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery in Little Cedar. Visitation is from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home.
Bev was born April 9, 1929, in Osage, the daughter of Herb and Gertrude (Hogan) Gelner. She was a 1946 graduate of Osage High School. She then worked as a telephone switchboard operator for Northwestern Bell in Osage. Bev was united in marriage to Earle "Ike" Penney on April 11, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. They were married for 63 years, before he passed in November 2011. She worked by his side farming, on their Centennial Farm near Little Cedar. Bev enjoyed bird watching and loved each and every farm cat over the years.
Bev is survived by her son, Steven (Shirley) Penney of Osage; daughter, Lesa Smith of Stacyville; four grandchildren, Rachel (John) Fisk of Woodbury, Minnesota, Chris (Sheri) Penney of Osage, Sara (Demetris) Robinson of Waterloo, and Cole (Jess) Smith of Little Cedar; ten great-grandchildren, Sydney, Quinn, Elise, Hayden, Holden, Caroline, Lane, Jacob, Keon and Wesley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earle "Ike" Penney; son-in-law, Paul Smith; granddaughter, Allison "Ally" Smith; a special aunt, Hannah Lincke; and a sister, Mary Loney. www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706
