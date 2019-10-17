Barbara J. Streit
July 20, 1922 - October 12, 2019
Barbara Johanna Elisabeth Streit, 97, of Stacyville, Iowa died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 19, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville with the Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating; burial will follow in Visitation Cemetery.
Barbara (Barb) was born in Groningen, The Netherlands on July 20, 1922 to Hindrik (Henry) and Elisabeth (Rutgers) Scheltens. In 1928, her family immigrated to the United States and made Chicago their new home. She was educated at St. Philomena Catholic School in Chicago. The family later moved to River Grove, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. She was very proud to become a US citizen on July 25, 1944. She was active in the choir and Young Ladies Society at both St. Philomena and St. Cyprian in River Grove. Through this involvement, she established several life-long friends, one of whom introduced her to her future husband, Bob, at an Independence Day dance in Ashton, Iowa. On July 12, 1947, she and Robert Francis Streit were married at St. Cyprian's Catholic Church. They farmed near Ashton until 1955 when they moved to Stacyville, where they farmed for many years.
Barb had a strong faith and lived it out in her daily life. Barb and Bob set a great example with their marriage. It was clear to everyone that they complimented each other, bringing out the best in each other. She was dedicated to family and made it a priority to be presence at every family gathering. She loved time with relatives especially at the lake, including tubing and jet skiing herself. She enjoyed quilting, growing flowers, and gardening. Her family will miss her delicious caramel and cinnamon rolls. Although Barb had many to look after, she was very active in her church and community. She was a long time 4-H leader and a life-long member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked many years with blood drives and volunteered at the Stacyville Community Nursing Home. She frequently assisted at Visitation School, was often a faith formation leader in the parish and was a Eucharistic Minister for the home bound for many years.
Barb was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Rob; her parents and three brothers, Henricus (Henry), Tjaart (John), and Frank. She is survived by her daughters, Rose Wallace of Prairie Grove AK and Julie Van Erp of Montgomery MN; sons, David (Sheila) of Danbury WI; Joseph of Dubuque IA, Peter (Karen) of Rochester MN, Philip (Mary) of Stacyville, and Andrew (Judy) of Oronoco MN; daughter-in-law, Becky Winchester of Grand Junction CO and sister-in-law, Betty DeWall of Omaha NE; 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, at the church with a scripture service at 4:30 PM and rosary at 7:00 PM. While Barb liked flowers, she would prefer memorials to Visitation Catholic Church, PO Box 144, Stacyville, Iowa 50476.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home of St. Ansgar, Iowa is in charge of arrangements.
