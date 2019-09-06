Ann Williams
March 29, 1945 - September 4, 2019
OSAGE - Ann Williams, age 74, of Osage, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Rev. Roy Ott officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.
Ann was born March 29, 1945, in Osage, Iowa, the daughter of Clark and Mary (Dargan) Voaklander. She attended Osage Schools graduating in 1963. She was united in marriage to Robert Williams on January 29, 1966, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage. Ann was a stay at home mom. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her children, Theresa (Mike) Van Sabben of Northwood, Joan (Steve) Jacobs of Osage,Brian (Kristy) Williams of Waukee, and Amy (Rob) Ring of Osage; grandchildren, Alex, Madison, and Peyton Shoger, Emma and Zachary Williams and Nolan Heard, Trey (Amber), Cory (Robyn), Allison and Rachael Jacobs, Conner and Sydney Williams, Isaac (Cassie), Caleb and Brianna Ring; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Addison, Corbin, and Lilly Jacobs, Madden, Cooper, Harrison, and Mila Jacobs; sister, Rebecca (Richard) Brown of Stacyville; brothers, Joel (Judy) Voaklander of Osage, John Voaklander of Osage and Jeff (Julie) Voaklander of Osage; sisters-in-law, Terry Rasmussen, Carol Smith and Ally Voaklander - Bartholomew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 2012; son, Matt in 2010; son-in-law, Doug Shoger in 2007; brothers, David and James Voaklander.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home (641)732-3706
