Altje L. Larson

July 13, 1936-October 30, 2020

Osage – Altje L. Larson, 84, of Osage, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. A private graveside service will take place at Rock Creek Cemetery.

Altje was born on July 13, 1936 to Elmer and Gilma (Johnson) Larson. She graduated from Bode High School, and continued her education at Waldorf.

Altje met her husband Loren at the Surf Ballroom. On July 11, 1958, she married Loren Larson in Bode, Iowa. They farmed near Osage, and started Larson's Hardware Hank in 1979. She was a member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church (Choir Director), Son's of Norway, card club and Wednesday bowling group. She loved to sing, especially The Messiah, in Sweet Adelines and Calico Sound Quartet. She made lefsa and Christmas candy, organized many cookbooks and always had a pot of coffee on.