Northern Country Coop offers ag-related scholarships

As in past years, Northern Country Cooperative Company will again award five $500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors in the company's trade area. Applicants for the scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college and be enrolled in an agriculture or ag-related program of study. Programs may be one to four years in length.

Interested students can contact their high school guidance counselor or visit any Northern Country Coop location or the website www.ncountrycoop.com for an application form along with complete criteria and specifications. Home schooled students should contact the high school district where their residence is located. Iowa locations include Stacyville and Toeterville.

Completed applications must be received at Northern Country Coop, 203 East Spring Street, PO Box 217, Stacyville, IA 50476-0217 by April 1, 2020. Applications missing signatures or received at the Stacyville office after the deadline will not be considered.

