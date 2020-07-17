NIACC announces spring term Dean’s and President’s lists

North Iowa Area Community College recently released its spring term Dean's and President's lists.
The following North Iowa area students were honored.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
(Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.50 – 4.00 term grade point average in an academic semester.)
HANLONTOWN: Andrew Carlson, Dalton DeWitt, Anthony Holding, Kolton Kinne.
OSAGE: Maleah Benttine, Sidney Brandau, Nathan Bushbaum, Ty Creger, Macy Gast, Chloe Goodale, Whitney Hemann, Jenna Joens, Thor Maakestad, Jessica Malecek, Garrett Meitner, Rachel Milbrandt, Makayla Mostek, Kyleigh Nerland, Matthew Olson, Preston Pollard, Jadie Popp, Jacob Potter, Megan Schmidt, Elizabeth Schwamman, Noah Sletten, Joseph Sullivan, Gweneth Voaklander, Lauren Voaklander, Hunter Wagner, Addyline Witt, Zoe Wynohrad.
RICEVILLE: Mitchell Christensen, Tanner Swenson.
ST. ANSGAR: Megan Adams, Jacob Barela, Erik Gerdts, Grant Gonnerman, Avery Hendrickson, Collin Kramer, Alicia Miller, Hannah Patterson, Jack Sievert, Hanna Zuehl.
DEAN’S LIST
(Students who complete a minimum of six semester hours and earn a 3.25-3.49 term grade point average in an academic semester will be honored by being named to the Dean’s List.)
OSAGE: Megan Breon, Alejandra Delgadillo, Trystan Dohlman, Joseph Frein, Kelsi Scribner, Trevor Wagner, Nicklas Wenger.
RICEVILLE: Cole Byrnes, Chad Eastman.
ST. ANSGAR: Siera Henaman, Harmony Clark, Sydney Patterson.
