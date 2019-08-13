This year’s annual Woodcarving Auction on the final day of the Mitchell County Fair was another successful fundraising event with $4,300 being raised.
Bidders found many different carved animals, snowmen, corn, benches, as well as ISU and Iowa State items.
A special cross carving was auctioned off, raising $375, with proceeds going to the Mitchell County Food Bank again this year.
The items were carved by Pat Doyle of Doyle Carving Niche, Floyd.
Proceeds will continue to go to maintenance and upkeep of the fairgrounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.