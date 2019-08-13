{{featured_button_text}}

This year’s annual Woodcarving Auction on the final day of the Mitchell County Fair was another successful fundraising event with $4,300 being raised.

Bidders found many different carved animals, snowmen, corn, benches, as well as ISU and Iowa State items.

A special cross carving was auctioned off, raising $375, with proceeds going to the Mitchell County Food Bank again this year. 

The items were carved by Pat Doyle of Doyle Carving Niche, Floyd.

Proceeds will continue to go to maintenance and upkeep of the fairgrounds.

