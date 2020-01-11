Woodcarvers to meet on Jan. 20

You have free articles remaining.
North Iowa Woodcarvers Guild will meet Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. at the Buffalo Creek Activity Center, Titonka, IA. The evening's project will be instructed by Jerry Cink. Anyone interested is invited to attend.
