Linda Winters
Linda Winters has over 26 years of experience in the floral business. 

 STEVEN THOMPSON

OSAGE | For the past 26 years, Linda Winters has been in the floral business.

On Wednesday, Aug. 15, Linda, and her husband, Al, opened Osage Floral and Gifts at 530 Main St. in downtown Osage. 

The couple purchased the business, once known as The Flower Gallery, from previous owner, Marsha Stricker.

Both are Osage natives, with Linda graduating with Marsha and Al graduating with Marsha’s husband, Mike.

“They have been super helpful in the transition, helping with contacts, vendors and ideas,” Linda said.

Linda Winters
In addition to many floral options, Winters has many gift items for purchase as well.

While living north of the Twin Cities in the early '90s, Linda began working in the floral field after taking a course on floral design. 

Linda worked for Baker Floral from 2008 until three weeks ago. The couple lived in Mason City from 2006 to 2015, when they returned to Osage. 

“Our shop is a full service floral shop for all occasions,” Al said. “Our delivery service will reach out 25 miles, which will cover Riceville, St. Ansgar and Charles City.”

Remodeling enlarged the front counter to better serve customers, Linda said. 

The floral shop is available for all occasions and has expanded its line of sympathy gifts. 

"As time goes on, we will add new things," Linda said. 

