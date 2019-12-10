Although October 1, 2020 is a little over a year away, Mitchell County residents are encouraged to obtain their new government Real IDs before that date, according to Mitchell County Treasurer Shannon Paulus.
“Unless the law changes before then, you will not be able to fly domestic or foreign on a commercial airplane without a Real ID or your Passport,” Paulus said.
The new Real ID can become a part of your driver’s license, by taking the proper documents to the courthouse.
To obtain a Real ID on your license, you must:
• Have a current driver’s license,
• Bring an original birth certificate, with the raised seal,
• Bring your social security card.
• If you are a woman, who has ever been married, bring an original copy of your marriage license, even if you have been divorced or widowed.
• Bring two pieces of mail or other documents to show your current address. If you use a P.O. Box, which is not a legal address, you must bring in a utility bill, W2 Form, or some other proof of your current address.
If you don’t have a birth certificate, you can use your social security card or passport, if you have one.
“If you come in to change your current drivers license to a Real ID it will cost you $10, but it’s of no extra cost when renewing a license,” Paulus said. “Once your driver’s license is changed to a Real ID, it will show a gold background circle with a white star, in the upper right hand of your license.”
Currently most drivers’ licenses renewals are randomly assigned by a computer and will be for two, four, six or eight years. Paulus said because there are so many baby-boomers, the random computer selections are used to equally distribute licensing. At 72 years of age or older, Iowa drivers must apply for a new license every two years.
Paulus said there are 31 restrictions that can appear on an Iowa driver’s license. Some of the restrictions are how fast one may drive, how far one can drive and where one can drive. Some drivers can drive in town, but not on the highway or freeway. There are also restrictions on night time travel. “Often these restrictions are determined after an accident or by a doctor. The doctor will inform us if a restriction is necessary” Paulus said. “Our job is to keep people on the road safe, not to prevent people from driving.”
Paulus said when a motorist applies for a new license they will only receive a paper copy of the approved license at the time of the renewal and at a later date they will receive their plastic copy in the mail. “The new plastic copy will come in an unmarked envelope, so drivers must be sure not to throw it away,” Paulus said.
Drivers who move to the county, from out of state, are reminded to get their Iowa licenses plates within the first 30 days, or they may face a fine of up to $200.
“Every 10 years drivers get new license plates, but if a driver wants the newly designed license plates that recently came out, they can bring in their old plates and pay five dollars and get the new plates,” Paulus said. “We also have a lot of specialty plates that run from $25 to $50, and specialized DNR plates that cost up to $95. You can also get blank non-profit plates and add a non-profit’s sticker. Both the Osage and St Ansgar Booster Clubs sells stickers for these plates,” Paulus said.
