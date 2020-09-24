'White topping' nets county Engineer Brumm national road committee spot

Since 2009 Mitchell County has resurfaced nearly 100 miles of blacktop, and all but five miles has been done with the white topping method.

That was why Brumm was invited to be on the national committee. Brumm, who will serve as an advisor, stated that since Mitchell and Worth counties began white topping, new innovations have been added to the process.

“When we started this we laid down a standard four inch blanket of concrete overlay, but now I try to evaluate existing pavement, and the amount of traffic on the road, before determining the thickness of the overlay that is needed for a road. We can run up to six inches or more of concrete overlay,” said Brumm.

“We now add structural fiber to the concrete mix, which gives great durability to the pavement in the event of a crack. I think the process is performing well. What we put down 10 years ago is helping us to develop newer technology and processes," he said.

Brumm serves with about two dozen engineers and experts from across the US.