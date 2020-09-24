'White topping' nets county Engineer Brumm national road committee spot

An innovative move in resurfacing Mitchell and Worth counties' roads has won Engineer Rich Brumm the national spotlight.
Brumm, county engineer for both counties, was invited to participate on the national Team To Advance The Use Of Concrete Overlays.
Raised in Meyer, Brumm graduated from St Ansgar High School in 1991, and later attended Loras College for two years. He finished his education at Iowa State University in 1996 with a degree in construction engineering. A licensed engineer in Iowa, Brumm has been involved with concrete products throughout his career, working with concrete firms both in Sioux City and Ankeny.
“In 2000 we moved back home and I worked as a design engineer, and construction technician. I began working with the counties in 2009 as an assistant engineer. In 2010 I became the county engineer,” said Brumm, who lives in St Ansgar with his wife Jenni and their family.
“I worked under County Engineer Jim Hyde for a year as an understudy. Jim kind of started this process of concrete overlay in 2009. At that time oil prices were high and Jim started using four inches of white topping (Concrete over Blacktop) to resurface roads. Because of the high price of oil it saved the county money. From 2009 on, it has been predominately the use of concrete paving over blacktop when we resurface roads,” said Brumm.
Since 2009 Mitchell County has resurfaced nearly 100 miles of blacktop, and all but five miles has been done with the white topping method.
That was why Brumm was invited to be on the national committee. Brumm, who will serve as an advisor, stated that since Mitchell and Worth counties began white topping, new innovations have been added to the process.
“When we started this we laid down a standard four inch blanket of concrete overlay, but now I try to evaluate existing pavement, and the amount of traffic on the road, before determining the thickness of the overlay that is needed for a road. We can run up to six inches or more of concrete overlay,” said Brumm.
“We now add structural fiber to the concrete mix, which gives great durability to the pavement in the event of a crack. I think the process is performing well. What we put down 10 years ago is helping us to develop newer technology and processes," he said.
Brumm serves with about two dozen engineers and experts from across the US.
“My job is to provide input on the advances and technology of concrete overlays. I will try to encourage both local and state agencies to utilize concrete overlays as a road rehabilitation tool,” said Brumm, who has already delivered several presentation on the process for state and national groups.
“I get kind of humbled thinking about this,” added Brumm. “Sometimes you don’t think the work you are doing is that fascinating so when an organization asks for your input you get humbled.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!