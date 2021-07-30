What's a fair without fair food?

“Each of our nearly 75 FFA members are required to work two four- to five-hour shifts during the fair. Officers have added responsibilities and work more shifts," said Meyer, who scheduled a mock drill in June to help younger members prepare for this year’s fair. "Each shift’s crew is made up of a combination of officers, older FFA members, volunteering parents, and new members so we have a good balance on each shift. Our biggest crews come in the evening when we have larger crowds during grandstand performances."

Another major concern is determining the amount of food that is needed. Detailed records are kept from prior years, but Meyer said food consumption is often regulated by weather, citing that cool and damp weather keeps people from the stand, while during past years, warmer weather has caused them to drive to larger towns to procure enough supplies during the fair.

“One year we had to replace a grill,” Meyer said.

The stand serves a variety of beef and pork burgers to support each industry, along with fries and cheesy fries, soft drinks, popcorn and candy. On the last afternoon of the fair, they run specials to get rid of extra food, and the organization often keeps excess meat for FFA events.