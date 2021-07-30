What's a fair without fair food?

Folks attending the 150th anniversary of the Mitchell County Fair will view exhibits, judging, amusement rides, grandstand performances and much more.
But what is a fair without experiencing fair food?
While enjoying fair food, we seldom think of the preparation, planning and work that local organizations provide so we can have a large burger, fries and a cold soda.
The FFA food stand located next to the grandstand, and the Little Devil’s Mat Club stand, located south of the fairground’s main entrance, have fed thousands of fair-goers over the decades.
“I don’t know when the food stand was built, but the FFA built it,” said Osage’s ag instructor and FFA advisor Malayne Meyer. “The FFA owns and operates the building, and we do everything from getting the building ready, cooking the food, staffing FFA members and their families, and cleanup afterwards.”
Meyer’s first experience with operating the stand came in 2018.
“Mary Klass showed me things and helped me transition into the job that year, because I had just arrived in Osage in early July. This is my third year in charge, and with the pandemic last year, we didn’t run the stand,” added Meyer.
There are two major tasks in running a food booth – scheduling workers and purchasing supplies.
“Each of our nearly 75 FFA members are required to work two four- to five-hour shifts during the fair. Officers have added responsibilities and work more shifts," said Meyer, who scheduled a mock drill in June to help younger members prepare for this year’s fair. "Each shift’s crew is made up of a combination of officers, older FFA members, volunteering parents, and new members so we have a good balance on each shift. Our biggest crews come in the evening when we have larger crowds during grandstand performances."
Another major concern is determining the amount of food that is needed. Detailed records are kept from prior years, but Meyer said food consumption is often regulated by weather, citing that cool and damp weather keeps people from the stand, while during past years, warmer weather has caused them to drive to larger towns to procure enough supplies during the fair.
“One year we had to replace a grill,” Meyer said.
The stand serves a variety of beef and pork burgers to support each industry, along with fries and cheesy fries, soft drinks, popcorn and candy. On the last afternoon of the fair, they run specials to get rid of extra food, and the organization often keeps excess meat for FFA events.
“This is not only a major fundraiser for the FFA, but knowingly or unknowingly, kids learn a lot of life skills like taking orders, making change, grilling techniques, and we have a lot of fun doing it,” Meyer said.
Tori Muller is daily operations manager for the Little Devils Mat Club’s food stand, who does the food ordering and lines up workers.
“The mission of our wrestling club is to work with students, parents, and community to foster sportsmanship, wrestling fundamentals, and provide a fun environment to ensure a proud tradition of wrestling, and this is one of our major fundraisers," said Muller, who has been involved in the operation over the past decade. "The profits go toward supporting high schoolers who wrestle out of season, and helps provide extras for high schoolers and younger wrestlers. We have around 150 wrestlers in our K-12 program. Each wrestler and parent is asked to work one three to four hour shift during the fair.”
Three weeks prior to the fair, Muller headed to the stand to check out equipment and clean the facility. She also began scheduling volunteers.
“I usually pair up high schoolers with littler kids," she said. "The older kids take the orders and younger kids get the ordered snacks and pop. This experience helps teach kids responsibility, and trains them in taking orders. It’s fun to see how the smaller kids interact with the high schoolers, which builds comradery between age groups.”
The stand provides a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches and wraps, potato salad, cold slaw, BLTs, root beer floats, soft drinks, ice cream and pie. Their signature burger is made for a large appetite; The Big Devil Burger is made of two glazed donuts, cheese, two burger patties and bacon. The Little Devil Burger is about half the size of the monster sandwich.