What is the value of TIF in Mitchell County?

Mitchell County Auditor Lowell Tesch has part of a bookshelf in his office dedicated to Tax Increment Financing-related projects. Each project has its own three-ring binder.
And by his own account, there are a lot of binders sitting on that shelf.
The use of Tax Increment Financing as an economic development tool in Mitchell County is a topic of hot debate, right before an election that will see at least three, and possibly four, new county supervisors.
The $34 million question is this: How much TIF debt is too much?
HOW TIF WORKS
Formerly a tool used almost exclusively by cities, Tax Increment Financing has just recently become more popular with county governments looking for ways to draw businesses and new residents.
The concept is relatively simple. The county creates a plan that indicates specific areas it's targeting for improvement. It then can designate that area a Tax Increment Financing district, or TIF. For a certain period of time, usually 20 years, any increase in property taxes in that area goes to pay off any debt incurred by the county projects within that area. More projects mean a larger tax base, which means more property tax revenue. Once the TIF expires, all of that revenue from the enlarged tax base goes back to all its taxing authorities, like school districts, cities or counties.
That's what has happened in the case of the $150 million Valent Biosciences facility near Osage. The county created a TIF district and between the years 2012 and 2015 sold $19.238 million in general obligation bonds. It committed to pay for infrastructure improvements like a new, $8.4 million wastewater pre-treatment plant that went online in late 2014, and a $5.5 million expansion of Osage's wastewater treatment plant, among other things.
And Valent makes a payment of about $980,000 to the county every year which it in turn uses to pay off that $19.238 million debt, the final payment of which will be made in 2032, according to annual TIF debt reports the county filed with the state.
After 2032, any increase in property tax revenue that results from the increased value of having a $150 million facility in the neighborhood goes into every taxing authorities' coffers – Osage Community Schools, the city of Osage and Mitchell County, to name a few.
When the Valent property goes back on the tax rolls, it will pay a minimum of $240,000 annually in property taxes, according to current county tax records.
'REAL' DEBT
State Department of Management documents tell the tale of TIF in Mitchell County.
Going back about 10 years, the county has slowly but surely increased its TIF debt. The oldest Annual Urban Renewal Report available from the state online, for fiscal year 2011-2012, shows two TIF districts – both covering the Pioneer Prairie Wind Farm and created for "economic development through public improvements such as county roads" – creating a total of $18.372 million in TIF debt.
By fiscal year 2018-2019, just seven years later, that number had nearly doubled to nearly $34 million on five different TIF districts.
The reports also show a comparison of the total TIF revenue against expenditures. In most years, the county's TIF revenues have either met or exceeded its expenditures. But in three years, 2015-2016, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019, the revenue didn't cover expenditures and the county had to take money from a TIF special revenue fund to cover the gap. The largest was in 2018-2019, when the gap topped $450,000.
The $450,000 to make up the difference likely came from TIF revenue collected in previous years and carried forward.
Still, the debt does not send off alarm bells for the county's credit agency, Standard & Poor's. In its review of the county's finances in preparation to award a bond rating, S&P urged the county to reduce some of its debt but still gave it an A+ rating, earning the county the lowest possible interest rates on new loans.
And some, including county attorney Mark Walk and economic development director Tony Stonecypher, note the term "debt" is a bit of a misnomer because most of the payments on it are covered. For example, Valent's payments to the county cover that TIF district's debt payments, so no taxpayer money is ever committed, they say.
"You always hear the argument about debt. But if you look deeper, half of that debt is Valent," Stonecypher said. "If everybody had to pay that, it would be a lot different. But the taxpayers don't."
While more than half of the county's total TIF debt is dedicated to the Valent project, nearly all of the rest is dedicated to infrastructure improvement projects or the construction of the county's new courthouse, which will bring no direct additional taxable value to the county.
And a further note: While Mitchell County has among the most TIF debt in the state on an annual basis, it has among the lowest per capita average tax bill.
THE BUILDING TIF
The county's latest use of TIF came in the spring when it expanded an existing TIF on the Turtle Creek Wind Farm and decided to use that money to create a building incentive program.
Currently in its second phase, the Industrial/Commercial Incentive program, which began in 2018 with $1 million, offers up to $50,000 to anyone who constructs a commercial or industrial building valued at $150,000 or more in the county. Another, similar program offers a contractor a buyer’s incentive of up to $30,000 to construct a new home in the county. The incentive comes in the form of a forgivable loan to the buyer of the qualifying property.
Between the first and second phases, $3 million was set aside. Stonecypher, who is in charge of the program, said the first $1 million was spent in 2019 and the additional money is being used right now.
Thus far, Stonecypher said 45 homes and 12 commercial structures have been or are in the process of being built. He estimates the two programs have added about $15 million in assessed value in the Mitchell County Urban Renewal district.
And that's good because wind turbines' values don't increase in the long run.
"My view of the windmills are that they are a short-lived asset," Stonecypher said. "They're an asset that's probably going to be used up. The taxation that comes from that program will create value that stays for the long haul."
But there's also the question of who most benefits from the county's first TIF district used to fund building programs. The idea behind the programs was that as an entrepreneur or homeowner moves to a newly constructed business or home, their previous location would then become available for people who could not qualify to build or buy new.
Stonecypher acknowledged in an email that the county does not have firm data on whether that is what is happening with the programs.
"Any secondary beneficiaries of that nature were not parties to the program and thus are not required to share any such information," Stonecypher wrote in his email. "Anecdotally, we can see several such situations and are happy to see it, but we cannot offer proof."
Several residents and at least one sitting county supervisor have expressed the desire for some of the money in the program to go to rehabilitation work rather than new buildings.
Supervisor Barb Francis, who is stepping down this year, wrote in a column to the Press News in early October, touting the housing incentive program but urging some of the money for renovations, and noting that she would not support using any more TIF money for the remainder of her term.
And Supervisor Steve Smolik has consistently voted against TIF recently, arguing that borrowing more through TIF is costing the county money over a period of time. He cited the upfront costs and interest the county will have to pay on the borrowed funds.
“We could be using these funds for other things that aren’t being talked about,” Smolik said in an August county board meeting.
Meanwhile, Supervisor Stan Walk has been a staunch defender of the use of TIF for years, arguing at meetings and in Press News columns that it is frequently the only way to lure business and grow jobs and tax base in the area.
Stonecypher has said that out in the community he's heard support for continued use of TIF. And the nine non-incumbent candidates for county supervisor fall on both sides of the TIF fence.
Nov. 3 and a new five-member board of supervisors will set the tone for how future economic development is funded in the county.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!