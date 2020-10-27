What is the value of TIF in Mitchell County?

What they say about TIF

Tax Increment Financing has been a topic of debate in Mitchell County for some time. Here is a sampling of what has been said at meeting or in letters or columns run in the Press News.

District 1 Supervisor candidate Dave Stauffer:

"All of our contractors have the option of applying for these Urban Renewal incentives for new or older homes. Larger incentives may be needed to attract some of our fine contractors back into remodeling or upgrading already-existing structures. The same is true for the Economic Development Board when focusing on increasing the tax base. Few projects have been for anything but new homes with prices that are too expensive for many of our people."

District 2 Supervisor candidate Al Winters:

"Visiting with residents while campaigning provided a greater perspective to the challenges that face many individuals and families. The notion that the current construction program (Industrial/Commercial Incentive program) funded by TIF creates 'trickle-down' housing benefit to anyone other than the initial recipient is nonsensical. We can do better."

District 5 Supervisor candidate Tony Wynohrad:

"TIF is a great tool. It’s a fabulous tool. However, Mitchell County has utilized TIF to death. The county supervisors are making some good decisions on how they use the money, but most of our TIF funds are going toward depreciating assets."

Mitchell County Supervisor Barb Francis:

"I have made the decision not to use any more TIF this year, even though I see the value of it. It has to be used responsibly. Standard & Poor’s has given us an A plus rating. They would not give us that if they were concerned. That’s because at the moment we have the wind turbines and Valent basically making our payments. Standard & Poor’s also recommended we not take on more large debt for two years to get some of our debt down. I took that very seriously."

District 2 Mitchell County Supervisor candidate Stan Walk (incumbent):

"Mitchell County is wisely utilizing the wind farm TIFs in part on affordable housing projects. The Mitchell County Economic Development Corporation makes what I reference as a “government loan” up to $30,000 to any house buyer (not the builder) to purchase a 3-bedroom spec house. This house will pay property taxes to the various taxing bodies. An actual house north of St. Ansgar received the $30,000 loan. The taxable assessed value of this house is $190,117 and pays property taxes of $4,826 annually. In just six years and two months, the various taxing bodies will receive a total of $30,000 in property taxes or in 20 years, will have paid $96,520 in property taxes."

Mitchell County attorney Mark Walk:

"If Mitchell County has $30 million of debt but has an income stream from the wind towers and the Valent pre-treatment plant, which will pay off that debt over the next 10 years, does Mitchell County truly have any debt? The accounting answer would be, 'Yes, Mitchell County has $30 million in debt.' However, the correct business answer is, 'Mitchell County may have $30 million in debt, but it has a guaranteed revenue stream to pay off that debt so there truly is no debt.' The reality in today’s world is, if you do not grant tax incentives to new businesses, those businesses are going to go elsewhere. You may not like it, you may not agree with it, but the reality is, without Urban Renewal Areas and grants very few, if any, businesses are ever going to locate in Mitchell County."

St. Ansgar City Councilman Ben Walk:

"Mitchell County’s use of TIF revenues from wind turbines has generated millions of dollars in economic growth that will sustain the tax roll for many years going forward. The nay-sayers will tell you that a few contractors are taking advantage of TIF programs to line their pockets. What they won’t tell you is the people 'taking advantage' are investing hundreds of thousands of dollars from their own pockets on economic development projects that will sustain our county tax base for generations to come."