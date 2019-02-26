OSAGE | Osage High School senior Nick Wenger, aka Jimmy Wylde, has always enjoyed wrestling, just not your conventional style of wrestling.
Wenger will be appearing in the main event card with Impact Pro Wrestling (IPW) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Osage High School, 820 Sawyer Drive, Osage. The event is a fundraiser for the high school softball team.
Also appearing that night will be Riceville native James Jeffries along with Osage coach Ryan "The Special Enforcer" Huffman.
Wenger started training, when he was 16, with IPW in November 2017, finishing in June 2018.
“After three months, I started getting put on shows and then fairs, until I got used to wrestling almost every night,” Wenger said.
Wenger’s childhood inspiration was Ray Mystereo, a world-renowned, masked wrestler. Small in stature, Mystereo has worked with some of the biggest men in the business, an aspiration Wenger shares.
Unlike in Greco-Roman wrestling where everyone is divided by weight classes, pro wrestling allows for greater size differences between individuals in a match.
“There’s never really been weight classes where I’ve wrestled,” Wenger said. “I’ve wrestled guys who were much heavier. I realized that in middle school, wrestling, I preferred to do the stuff I saw on television. I was able to hound IPW to train me once I turned sixteen.”
Wenger said much of his training focused on the technical aspects of the sport, as well as grappling and making certain everything looked good and flowed smoothly in a match.
“As a smaller guy, I have learned, along the way, to jump off the top rope or out of the ring,” Wenger said. “I ran around a lot when I was younger, doing flips and things, so I’ve tried to bring that into my matches.”
Wenger said he has been looking forward to wrestling in front of his hometown crowd, while traveling across Iowa and Nebraska. He added he has hoped, for quite a while, to bring a pro wrestling event to Mitchell County.
“It was always a goal to have a show here,” Wenger said. “It’s going to be awesome. We focus on the crowd, keeping them in the matches. We use their momentum to help us. It’s very much an interactive show. We really want to try and get as many people in the gym as possible.
“It will be awesome to have people see it and maybe understand why people like it so much. They’ll also get to see a hometown boy wrestle in the main event.”
After graduation, Wenger will attend North Iowa Community College for two years in the tech program, while still wrestling whenever he can.
“My goal would be to be a mega star and travel all over the world,” Wenger said. “But with only a few spots open, the short-term goal is to get better, wrestle more places, travel to even bigger promotions and get on bigger cards.
“The goal is to make it, but I know I still have to work a normal job.”
Tickets to the big event are available by contacting Ryan Huffman or Michael Henson at Osage Community Schools, 641-732-3102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.