This winter season, the Cedar River Complex will begin another Wellness Series led by Lorie Tesch and Dr. Aaron Street.

Tesch is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Street is the owner of Street Chiropractic, Osage. Street is also a Certified Creating Wellness Practitioner and Functional Medicine Speaker. These two are bringing wellness together for the communities of North Iowa.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the topic will be “Punchback against the Hunchback: Why Spinal Health Matters.” Street will discuss the importance of spinal health and how it impacts our state of well-being.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, “Eat This, Not That” will be the topic, which will include an in-depth discussion of what we should be eating and what foods do not serve us as well. They will also touch on many of the eating trends that are popular now and why they may not work for everyone.

These sessions will be held in the Conference Room at the Cedar River Complex from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Please note if the 6:30 p.m. session has less than 5 participants signed up, the class will be canceled.

Sign up by calling the CRC Welcome Desk at 832-3600 or by stopping into the CRC, 809 Sawyer Drive, Osage.

