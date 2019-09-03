In September, the Cedar River Complex will begin a Wellness Series led by Lorie Tesch and Dr. Street. Tesch is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and Street is the owner of Street Chiropractic located in Osage. Street is also a Certified Creating Wellness Practitioner and Functional Medicine Speaker.
These two are bringing wellness together for the communities of North Iowa.
On Wednesday, Sept. 11, Street and Tesch will begin discussing Adrenal Health. They will cover a very common condition of HPA Axis dysfunction, commonly known as adrenal fatigue, which has reached near epidemic levels. On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the topic will be hormones. This will cover hormone issues with men and women. On Wednesday, Nov. 6, gut health will be the topic. The two will discuss how gut health is the foundation of good health.
These sessions will be held in the Conference Room at the Cedar River Complex from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
If interested in attending, sign-up at the Cedar River Complex or 641-832-3600.
