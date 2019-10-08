In October, the Cedar River Complex will hold “Wellness Learns” sessions for members of the community to attend.
The informative sessions are designed to be informative, while allowing for a deeper understanding in common issues many people deal with on a day-to-day basis.
On Tuesday, Oct 15, Amee Miller, from Prairie Ridge in Mason City, will be at the Cedar River Complex to talk to the community about Vaping. She will help identify vape devices, how vaping works and signs of vaping. This session will be held in the lobby from 12 - 12:30 p.m.
If you're interested in attending a Wellness Learn, please sign-up at the Cedar River Complex, 809 Sawyer Drive, or call 641-832-3600.
