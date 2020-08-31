Webinar talks farmer finances

During a webinar on farm finance planning, Norlan Hinke of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach recommended that farmers take advantage of ISU’s FINPACK Program, which helps farmers determine their current financial health, and assists farmers with future financial strategies and planning.
The virtual meeting held this week was hosted by Brenda Schmitt of ISU Extension and Outreach.
Hinke was raised on an Iowa farm and went to college on an athletic scholarship. After graduating college, he entered the banking industry for 45 years during which he served as a rural bank president for 18 years before becoming a farm finance specialist.
Hinke has a strong understanding of rural banking, and currently helps farmers and their spouses navigate tough decisions that have been brought on by low commodity prices, and other related ag problems.
The FINPACK Program helps farmers realistically view their current assets, liabilities, operating costs, projected revenues and current debt. The program helps farms develop a current net worth statement, which is essential when borrowing money for operating expenses, and long term investments. The program also helps to develop a healthy cash flow, and determine debt to asset ratios.
“FINPACK can be used to do 'What if' opportunities, or used to see how different scenarios could impact,” said Hinke.
A couple examples included how adding another person to a current operation would impact farm finances, and helping aging farmers determine whether renting out the land and retiring is more profitable than continuing to farm.
It can help farmers get insight into if their net worth is increasing or declining.
While working with FINPACK or other financial programs, farmers must be realistic with the figures they put down, Hinke said. Some individuals underestimate their worth, while others over estimate their projected income. Distorted figures creates an inaccurate balance sheet, for both the farmer and his lender.
“If I see a person put down that they will be getting $4 per bushel for their corn I question whether they will be getting that,” said Hinke.
He also encouraged farmers to compare their last three years of operating statements and income tax returns to see how finances are trending. Another practical step in getting a clearer picture of finances is to switch farm records from a cash basis to an accrual method of accounting. Cash-based records reflect immediate circumstances and markets, while an accrual method focuses more on long-term values.
Some farmers compare the current commodity dilemma to problems of the 1980’s, but Hinke has a more optimistic outlook. Having been in banking during that farm crisis, he points out that the farming community is in a different place today.
Interest rates during the 80’s rose to over 21 percent and inflation during those years rose to 18 percent.
“Back then people were spending more than they could afford. Lots of them were stretching their finances,” said Hinke, who says today’s interest rates are much lower, with a lot lower inflation numbers. He thinks farmers are in a much safer place today, despite low commodity prices.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!