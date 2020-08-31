Webinar talks farmer finances

“FINPACK can be used to do 'What if' opportunities, or used to see how different scenarios could impact,” said Hinke.

A couple examples included how adding another person to a current operation would impact farm finances, and helping aging farmers determine whether renting out the land and retiring is more profitable than continuing to farm.

It can help farmers get insight into if their net worth is increasing or declining.

While working with FINPACK or other financial programs, farmers must be realistic with the figures they put down, Hinke said. Some individuals underestimate their worth, while others over estimate their projected income. Distorted figures creates an inaccurate balance sheet, for both the farmer and his lender.

“If I see a person put down that they will be getting $4 per bushel for their corn I question whether they will be getting that,” said Hinke.

He also encouraged farmers to compare their last three years of operating statements and income tax returns to see how finances are trending. Another practical step in getting a clearer picture of finances is to switch farm records from a cash basis to an accrual method of accounting. Cash-based records reflect immediate circumstances and markets, while an accrual method focuses more on long-term values.