Vincent P. Weber of Osage observed his 100th birthday Nov. 7.
He was born Nov. 7, 1919, near Little Cedar, the son of Isidor and Catherine (Salz) Weber. He attended Visitation School in Stacyville, and earned a diploma in machine drafting from Chicago Technical College. He also earned a certificate in mechanical engineering through International Correspondence Schools.
He is a veteran of World War II, and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces from May 18, 1942, to Jan. 24, 1946. After receiving basic medical training, he served as an X-ray technician during his service.
He was employed by Oliver/White Farm Equipment Co., for 34 years. He began his employment in the forge shop, and later transferred to design engineering and retired as a senior project engineer for the company.
He is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Experimental Aircraft Association and the Society of Automotive Engineers.
