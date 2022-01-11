Wartburg names local students to Dean's List

Wartburg College has recognized 509 students who were named to the 2021 Fall Term Dean's List.

Among those recognized were Addy Carlson of St. Ansgar, Ella Kittelson of Orchard, and Thor Maakestad of Osage.

The list honors students who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above in at least four course credits during the term. Three of the four course credits have to be graded with a traditional letter grade.

Wartburg students take four courses during Fall Term, which runs from September through December.

Wartburg, a four-year liberal arts college internationally recognized for community engagement, enrolls 1,543 students. Wartburg is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and named after the castle in Germany where Martin Luther took refuge disguised as a knight during the stormy days of the Reformation while translating the Bible from Greek into German.

