RICEVILLE — Fun and festivities could be found during Riceville’s Wapsi Days.

Activities included city-wide rummage sales, firemen's bean bag tournament, Community Pancake Breakfast, a parade, kids games in the park, free watermelon, water volleyball, a car show, Bingo, kiddie pedal pull, lots of food and music. 

