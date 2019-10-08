Saturday, Sept. 28 was he last day the Seasons Lounge and Osage Bowl was open under the 31-year ownership of Duane and Wendy Wagner.
However, the bowling alley, sports bar and restaurant is expected to reopen under new ownership by the end of the year.
"We are getting old enough to slow down, so it is nice to pass it on to someone young," she said.
The names of the new owners will be revealed at a later date.
The Wagners, who purchased the Osage Bowl in 1988, have continually expanded and remodeled the business over the years. They added a restaurant, renovated the bowling center and built a sports bar addition.
