Vote Stauffer for Mitchell County Board: Letter

My name is Dave Stauffer and I am running as an Independent in the County Supervisor, District 1, general election.
As a retired teacher, coach, I have had a wide variety of experiences that would benefit me for the supervisor’s seat. I have served as a negotiator for the teacher’s association, been a board member and past president for Our Savior’s Lutheran church, worked as a crop hail adjuster, referee, umpire, and house painter.
The use of county taxpayer money is a concern to me, one that needs to be understood and evaluated. Economic development and job creation will increase our population and our tax base, helping to lower overall taxes. Our senior citizens, youth and working families should be a priority when considering county programs. County services include everything from roads and bridges to mental and physical health.
Population growth in the county should be encouraged by creating more jobs, affordable housing, and maintaining existing businesses, parks, and recreation areas. The CRC is an example—an asset that allows residents to stay healthy and connected to others.
The District 1 supervisor needs to represent Osage and all of Mitchell County. I will work to maximize the efficiency of county personnel and funds, give careful consideration to pertinent issues, be a good listener, and be a strong and fair voice for the people in Mitchell County. Currently, I am attending supervisors meetings, conferring with past and present supervisors, and having discussions with officials at the county and state level to better understand the issues.
Mitchell County is a great place to live, work, raise children, and retire because of our fine schools, hometown businesses, healthcare, and the hardworking people who take an interest in where they live and work.
I’ve been a resident of Osage for 42 years and consider Mitchell County my “home.”
I’d appreciate your support on Election Day.
Dave Stauffer, Osage
