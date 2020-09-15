Vote Stauffer for Mitchell County Board: Letter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My name is Dave Stauffer and I am running as an Independent in the County Supervisor, District 1, general election.

As a retired teacher, coach, I have had a wide variety of experiences that would benefit me for the supervisor’s seat. I have served as a negotiator for the teacher’s association, been a board member and past president for Our Savior’s Lutheran church, worked as a crop hail adjuster, referee, umpire, and house painter.

The use of county taxpayer money is a concern to me, one that needs to be understood and evaluated. Economic development and job creation will increase our population and our tax base, helping to lower overall taxes. Our senior citizens, youth and working families should be a priority when considering county programs. County services include everything from roads and bridges to mental and physical health.

Population growth in the county should be encouraged by creating more jobs, affordable housing, and maintaining existing businesses, parks, and recreation areas. The CRC is an example—an asset that allows residents to stay healthy and connected to others.